Bedlington take two points from draws

Bedlington Terriers.

A midweek match against Billington Synthonia ended 3-3, and then on Saturday, after being reduced to ten men, they held out for a 2-2 draw at home to Carlisle City.

Goalkeeper Nathan Harker was the player to see red, and defender Joe Shapherd took over between the sticks for the second half.

He pulled off a couple of good saves to keep Terriers in the match, the home side securing the draw with a late penalty.

The two points lift Bedlington to 18th in the Division 2 table with 33 points from 36 games played. On Saturday (April 2) they are away to Tow Law Town.

Meanwhile, Blyth Town, who also play in Division 2, lost 1-0 at home to Tow Law on Saturday. The defeat places them 16th in the table on 36 points from 36 games played and on Saturday they are away to Willington.

In the Northern Alliance League, Seaton Delaval beat Haltwhistle Jubilee 2-1 at home in the Premier Division – this weekend they are away to North Shields Athletic.

In Division 1, leaders Cramlington United won 3-0 at home to Wallsend Boys Club and are now 12 points clear at the top of the table. Newbiggin won 3-2 at home to Seaton Burn.