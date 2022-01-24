Bedlington take honours in derby at Blyth

Bedlington Terriers FC.

And the visitors did not have to wait long before opening their account, the first goal coming in the first minute.

After ten minutes it was all square when Blyth equalised and that is the way it remained until the interval.

Bedlington went back in front at 1-2 after 54 minutes and they virtually made the game safe with a third just four minutes later.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bedlington started the game just one point above Blyth in the table, and the victory saw them stretch their advantage to four. They now have 26 points and are in 17th place, with Blyth one place below them, 18th on 22 points.

This Saturday (January 29) Blyth are back in action when they travel to take on ninth placed Horden. Bedlington’s next game is also against Horden, at home on Friday, February 4.

In the Northern Alliance Premier Division, Seaton Delaval lost 2-1 at home to Gateshead Rutherford and on Saturday are away to second in the table Newcastle Blue Star.

In Division 1, Bedlington drew 2-2 with West Moor & Jesmond whilst Newbiggin won 3-1 away to Whitley Bay Sporting Club. Both clubs have a free week on Saturday.