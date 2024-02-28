Bedlington Belles women's football club marks milestone 100th game with 2-1 win

A team photo of the original Bedlington Belles when they formed in 2020. Picture: Bedlington Belles

The Bedlington Belles were formed in 2020 by Rowan Edwards and are now in their fourth season together, competing in the Northumberland Women’s Football League Premiership, after winning promotion from the First Division last season.

Their century of matches was reached on Sunday when they played Prudhoe Town, marking the milestone with a 2-1 win thanks to goals by Demi Taylor and Madyson Hepple, her seventh of the season and the 300th goal scored by the team.

The win was especially sweet as Prudhoe Town had beaten them 3-1 the week before.

The present-day squad. The club marked its 100th game with a win. Picture: Bedlington Belles

The Belles also entered the Women’s FA Cup this season, the first time the town of Bedlington has been represented in the competition, and debuted with a respectable 5-3 loss against Darlington Women.

Managed jointly by Joanne Dixon and Thomas Gallagher, the team sits in seventh place in the Premiership, with three wins. It has 23 registered players, of whom eight have been with the club from the start.

Commenting on reaching 100 games, Edwards said: “It is a fantastic milestone for the club, proudly representing the local area with a focus on getting more women involved in football.”

He added: “We always love to hear from women wanting to get involved in football, even if they don't end up being signed for us I always make sure to help them find somewhere suitable for their experience level.”

The Belles play at Gallagher Park and anyone women wanting to join them can contact them via Facebook or Twitter/X.