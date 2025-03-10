Battling Berwick Rangers sign SFL players on-loan until end of season

Craig Smith and Ali Shrive are set to make their first Lowland League appearances for Berwick Rangers in Saturday’s showdown at Broomhill.

The pair have joined up on-loan from League One Montrose until the end of the season as the Borderers look to pull clear of the danger zone.

The experienced duo were shown around MKM Shielfield and welcomed into the squad by boss Kevin Haynes at last weekend’s creditable shut-out of leaders Celtic B.

“If you’d offered us a point at the start of the game, we’d have taken it,” said the gaffer after the 0-0 draw.

Rangers are in the road at bottom side Broomhill this weekend

“Celtic are a team that have been flying recently and scored ten goals this week in their other two fixtures, so we had to be defensively sound, which I thought we were. It’s another clean sheet and it keeps giving us a platform to build from.”

The 23-year-old Smith and 24-year-old Shrive were expected to be involved in Berwick’s EoS Qualifying Cup quarter final against Hill of Beath under the lights at Shielfield on Tuesday night ahead of the journey to bottom-of-the-table Broomhill, who have reduced the gap to Rangers to just three points – and with two games in hand, the fixture is a huge six-pointer.

Haynes has worked hard to stop the black and golds from leaking goals and will now look to the creative players to put away the opportunities that come their way at the other end as they came close to taking the three points from the Parkhead young guns.

“We had two good chances in the first half and a really good chance in the second half. We’re creating chances, that’s the most important bit. You’re not going to score every single week, and I said to the boys if we can stop conceding goals, it allows you to win games,” he said.

“If you’re conceding two and three goals every week, you’ve got a hard chance of winning football games. So that’s something we’ve spoke about recently, and something that we’ve worked on, and something that’s coming to fruition.”

Haynes felt it was important to ingratiate the new signings into the group as they awaited SFA clearance and the two Gable Endies will have been impressed with the effort put in by their new team-mates.

Broomhill were 3-2 winners at Bo’Ness United last Saturday as they moved level on 22 points with Gala Fairydean Rovers and turned up the heat at the bottom.

Cumbernauld Colts are on 24 points and Rangers on 25 with six massive games to go as the four scrap it out to beat the dreaded drop.