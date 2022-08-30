Bank holiday win and loss for Morpeth Town

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morpeth Town.

On Saturday the Highwaymen beat the previously undefeated Hyde United 3-0, but on Monday they went down to a 1-0 away defeat against South Shields.

In Saturday’s game at Craik Park, goals from Ben Sayer, Micky Turner and Jack Foalle sealed the points to send theNorthumbrians into fifth place in the table.

After the game, manager Craig Lynch said: “I think we blew them away in the first 30 minutes and it could have been 5-0, I don’t think anyone can have any complaints about the result.”

But on Monday, Robert Briggs netted the only goal of a scrappy contest in the 73rd minute to give the south Tynesiders all three points.

After the game Lynch said: “Overall I am disappointed with the result.

"We knew we would have a bit of possession, but I don’t think we really caused them any problems and the one time we have switched off, leading to a great bit of quality from them, has led to the only goal.

“I can’t fault the lads because it’s been two games in three days, but today we lacked the clinical edge in the final third.”

This weekend, Morpeth are back in action at home to Warrington Town in first qualifying round of the FA Cup on Saturday (September 3), before taking on Gainsborough Trinity (away) on Tuesday 6.