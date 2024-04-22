Back-to-back wins see Rothbury's impressive season continue as they aim for top six

Adam Bains added to his goal tally on Saturday. Picture: Susan Aynsley

Manager Tom Macpherson will want to be knocking on the door of the Premier Division again next term and a 2-0 win over Newcastle Benfield Reserves, on the back of a 4-0 success against Bedlington, put them in fifth spot with four to play.

James Allan and top scorer Adam Bains were on target in a four-minute spell mid-way through the first half in the success.

“It was a pleasing win given the fact we didn’t play as well as we played on Wednesday night but still found a way to win.

“I thought we were solid defensively and that gave us a platform to build upon,” said Macpherson.

“Evan McEwan was man of the match. James Allan, James Jackson and Greg Woodburn also stood out for me.”

“I think another top five position would be a good achievement for us, given our remote location, but we’ve got a great group of lads.

“Hopefully we can push on next year.”

Rothbury are now on the road for three successive fixtures, beginning at Whitley Bay Reserves on Saturday.

In Division Two, North Sunderland were beaten 4-0 at leaders Heaton Stannington A while Amble crashed to a surprise 2-1 reverse against basement side FC United of Newcastle.