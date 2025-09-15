Six points in a week have moved Alnwick Town back up into fourth spot in Northern League Division Two.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The black and whites were 4-2 winners at Prudhoe YC in midweek with goals from Ryan Smith, Jamie Clark, Euan Potts and the returning Antonio Agostinho while a goal in each half from Yannick Aziakonou and Max Anderson gave them the win at Park View.

Town have back-to-back home fixtures at St James’s Park this week with Yarm & Eaglescliffe in midweek visitors before they host second-bottom Esh Winning on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boss Richard Latimer said that while he was delighted with the results, the performance and attitude of the squad had pleased him even more.

Max Anderson celebrates scoring for Alnwick Town in a 2-0 win at Park View. Picture: Michael Cook

“While performances have been good over the past few weeks, we have lacked ruthlessness and quality in both boxes to get the points that we should have taken - but in these last two games the quality has been there and it shows in the results,” he told the Gazette.

“Prudhoe is always a hard place to go and win and, on what was a difficult pitch, four different goal scorers shows that we have the firepower to score goals in this league, then against a very good and drilled Park View team, to get a clean sheet and another two lads on the score sheet was pleasing to see.”

Latimer is not getting carried away with the side’s high position despite it being pleasing to see, and continued: “It’s still very early days right now and our focus is to keep getting points on the board and to keep improving getting that consistency in our performances.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is still a lot to improve on, but we believe we have the right players with the hunger to keep driving this club to challenge at the right end of the table.

“Yarm are one of the fancied teams to be up there this season, so not an easy game, but a game we will be looking to continue to build of the last two games.”

“Teams don’t enjoy coming up to St. James’s Park right now and we giving our all in front of our fans to get another performance and result to give them something to cheer about.

“Esh will be much the same on Saturday. The confidence is high, we are strong squad wise right now with only Scott Shepherd missing, but on his way back, so there’s no reason we can’t build on this good week.”