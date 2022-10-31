Action from Alnwick Town’s 2-0 away win over Whitley Bay Reserves in the Northern Alliance Premier Division on Saturday.

Goals from Jamie Hanson and Jamie Clark earned the St James’ Park outfit the victory which places them ninth in the table on 16 points. On Friday (November 4) Alnwick are away to Newcastle Blue Star in the Senior Benevolent Bowl.

In Division 1, Rothbury suffered a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Gosforth Bohemiens. The defeat leaves the Northumbrian side fourth in the table on 20 points, eight behind leaders Newcastle Blue Star Reserves.

On Saturday (November 5) Rothbury are home to Forest Hall Celtic.

North Sunderland from Division 2 drew 3-3 away to Walker Central in the Amateur Cup quarter-finals with goals from Koen Ross, Chris Gar£near and Kyle Jeffrey.

However, the Seahouses side progressed to the semi-finals with a 6-5 win on penalties.

On Saturday they are away to Newcastle Chemfica Reserves in Division 2.

In Division 3, Amble won 7-1 at home to Stocksfield with goals from James Oliver and Luke Taylor putting them 2-0 up at the break.

Substitute Niall Black netted a second half hat-trick with Ethan Iredale and Connor Stroughton completing their tally.

On Saturday Amble, who are fifth in the table, are away to Cramlington Blue Star.

Alnwick Town Development were 5-2 home winners over Heddon United in a game which was played on the 3G pitch at Greensfield.

In the North Northumberland League, North Sunderland Reserves lost 6-0 at home to league leaders Newbiggin Reserves, who made it six wins out of six so far this season.

Wooler’s home game against Swarland was postponed due to ‘circumstances beyond the club’s control.’

