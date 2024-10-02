Ashington's performance 'wasn't good enough' says Cartwright after latest defeat

Charlie Exley scored Ashington's consolation goal. Picture: Ian Brodie

Andrew Cartwright fronted up to deliver the post-match assessment from the Ashington camp following their 4-1 defeat against Sheffield FC at Woodhorn Lane on Tuesday night.

Charlie Exley scored what turned out to be a mere consolation goal for the Colliers with an honest and frank Cartwright saying that the visitors wanted it more than Ashington and labelled the performance by the Wansbeck side as ‘not good enough’.

“In football, people have played for long enough without somebody standing telling them whether their performance was good enough or not and I think the boys will all walk away from tonight knowing that it wasn’t good enough,” said Cartwright.

“However you can’t sulk about it and we’ve just got to go again when we go to Consett on Saturday which for us now is our biggest game – the next game is always your biggest.”

Cartwright – who was in the dugout – continued: “In the first half, I thought we were passive. From our point of view, the first goal for Sheffield was sloppy, but these things happen and it’s not one thing that defines the performance.

“I didn’t think we were aggressive enough in the times where we had to compete and in fairness to Sheffield, who had had a long travel, it just looked like they wanted it more than we did which for me is something which can never be an excuse – that can never be the case.

“You can talk about us having no manager or about players who are injured, but I think when you get beat because a team look they want it more, that nullifies everything else because that’s not good enough.

“For the boys, I think that should dent any footballer’s pride. We are here because we love playing football but to go home after the game thinking that the other team have wanted it more, that’s something which has hurt me and I’m sure the boys will be hurting as well, but listen, the top and bottom of it is you’ve got to go again. If you sulk about it, it’s not going to be productive at all so we’ve just got to dust ourselves down, train on Thursday and go to Consett on Saturday and we’ve got to perform.

“There’s got to be a reaction.”

Trailing 3-0, Ashington reduced the arrears through Exley and Cartwright added: “When Charlie netted from a set piece, momentum shifts are a big thing in any sport, but did we really look like a threat?

“We had a couple of half chances and then they scored a fourth on the break. They got the ball forward quickly and that wasn’t because they lumped it – they got the ball in good areas and hurt us, and you can’t expect to win a game after conceding four goals.

“Probably everyone in our changing room knows that they weren’t good enough. If that happens you’ve got to pull your mate out and perform to get back into the game – and we just didn’t do that, so we’ve got to be upset and I hope it puts fire into our bellies for Saturday.”