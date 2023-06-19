Ashington's new signing reveals how his uncle 'Gazza' inspires him
Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne was a fans’ favourite, especially at Newcastle United and also for England.
Now 21-year-old Cameron has revealed it was his Uncle Paul who taught him how to play football – and added that he is in conversation with him constantly.
“As soon as I could walk, my Uncle Paul was the one who took me out, got me a football and taught me how to play,” he said.
“He encouraged me and gave me the love for the game.
“As I grew older, I viewed all of the games from the Euros and the World Cup when he played – and just watching him inspires me to go and be the best that I can.”
Cameron continued: “He’s always on the phone to me and I ring him pretty much after every game to tell him how I have got on.
“He gives me some feedback and it’s good, especially when I know he’s been and done it at the highest level.
“My favourite goals were his stunning free kick for Spurs in their FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal in 1991 and the other was for England against Scotland in Euro 1996 – which is just magical.”
Gascoigne has been with Ebac Northern League first division outfit Newcastle Benfield for two years, but the Gateshead-born player admitted that when he received a phone call from Ashington, he was ‘immediately interested’ in a move.
He said: “I had two good seasons at Benfield and enjoyed my time with them, however as soon as I got the call from Ashington, I was immediately interested because I felt it was time for a new challenge and I thought the move was right for me in terms of where I wanted my career to go.
“Ashington’s ambitions are really high after being promoted to the Northern Premier League and there is talk about them hoping to make the play-offs come the end of the new campaign – and from what I have seen of the squad, I think that can be possible.”
He added: “I’d like to thank everyone who has helped me after I came into the Benfield set-up as a young lad.”