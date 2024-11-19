Ashington's new signing is looking forward to different challenge
The Durham-born 19-year-old signed during the week from Ebac Northern League first division side Whickham and said of the move: “I was excited when Nick Gray (Ashington manager) spoke to me about joining, but with having a new-born baby, my mind has been on other things! However I’m really happy to be here and happy to get started.” Consett-based Geliher, who works as a stonemason, came on for his debut 12 minutes into the second half of Saturday’s clash against the league leaders and got a taste of football at Northern Premier League level for the first time.
He said: “I’m really looking forward to the challenge.
“It wasn’t a good start, we’ve just got to bounce back on Tuesday (November 19) against Newcastle Blue Star in the quarter-final of the Newcastle Flooring Northumberland Senior Cup.”
