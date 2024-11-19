Ashington's new signing is looking forward to different challenge

Ashington’s latest signing, Bailey Geliher, says it’s important that the Colliers bounce back after Saturday’ 2-0 defeat at the hands of Cleethorpes Town.

The Durham-born 19-year-old signed during the week from Ebac Northern League first division side Whickham and said of the move: “I was excited when Nick Gray (Ashington manager) spoke to me about joining, but with having a new-born baby, my mind has been on other things! However I’m really happy to be here and happy to get started.” Consett-based Geliher, who works as a stonemason, came on for his debut 12 minutes into the second half of Saturday’s clash against the league leaders and got a taste of football at Northern Premier League level for the first time.