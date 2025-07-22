Ashington's new midfielder Andrew Anderson will become a fans' favourite says McIvor

Andrew Anderson has joined Ashington from Cramlington United. Picture: Ian Brodie

Andrew Anderson says he is looking forward to the start of the new season with Ashington.

The 26-year-old has joined the Colliers after a long spell with Cramlington United and said: “It’s a great opportunity for me and a great step up.

“Obviously after being with Cramlington United, I’ve come from the Northern Alliance and jumped past the Northern League into the Pitching In Northern Premier League – and I’m looking forward to it.

“I’ve enjoyed pre-season and have got a few friends here already which has obviously helped me to settle in the changing room.

“I’ve got to work hard and see where I can get to – my aim is to stay in the team.”

Ashington’s assistant manager, Liam McIvor, said: “Andrew is a player who has been at Cramlington United for most of his career. He has made the decision to join us and I think he’s more than capable of doing well, and has already impressed in his short time with us.

“I’ve known Andrew for a long time and when manager Nick Gray mentioned him recently, we got him in to play in our first friendly against North Shields.

“Andrew was good when he came on and followed that up with another eye-catching performance against AFC Newbiggin last week, and he’s been brilliant in training.

“I think Andrew will become a fans’ favourite – he’s got that aura about him and wears his heart on his sleeve.

“He is a holding midfielder who can play box to box or anywhere in the midfield. He’s exactly the type of player we want. The squad is starting to come together now.”