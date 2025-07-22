Ashington's new midfielder Andrew Anderson will become a fans' favourite says McIvor

By Brian Bennett
Published 22nd Jul 2025, 09:41 BST
Andrew Anderson has joined Ashington from Cramlington United. Picture: Ian Brodieplaceholder image
Andrew Anderson has joined Ashington from Cramlington United. Picture: Ian Brodie
Andrew Anderson says he is looking forward to the start of the new season with Ashington.

The 26-year-old has joined the Colliers after a long spell with Cramlington United and said: “It’s a great opportunity for me and a great step up.

“Obviously after being with Cramlington United, I’ve come from the Northern Alliance and jumped past the Northern League into the Pitching In Northern Premier League – and I’m looking forward to it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’ve enjoyed pre-season and have got a few friends here already which has obviously helped me to settle in the changing room.

“I’ve got to work hard and see where I can get to – my aim is to stay in the team.”

Ashington’s assistant manager, Liam McIvor, said: “Andrew is a player who has been at Cramlington United for most of his career. He has made the decision to join us and I think he’s more than capable of doing well, and has already impressed in his short time with us.

“I’ve known Andrew for a long time and when manager Nick Gray mentioned him recently, we got him in to play in our first friendly against North Shields.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Andrew was good when he came on and followed that up with another eye-catching performance against AFC Newbiggin last week, and he’s been brilliant in training.

“I think Andrew will become a fans’ favourite – he’s got that aura about him and wears his heart on his sleeve.

“He is a holding midfielder who can play box to box or anywhere in the midfield. He’s exactly the type of player we want. The squad is starting to come together now.”

Related topics:AshingtonNorthern League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice