Ashington's new loan Sam Fishburn signing reveals he had an offer from a rival club
“Funnily enough, I was supposed to be signing for Bridlington – but I wanted to come to Ashington instead!” said the 21-year-old striker, who is based in Gosforth.
“All I want is to do the best I can, get as much game time as possible and obviously help the boys to get up the table.
“Today, I thought I did alright to be fair because it was my first 90 minutes for probably over a month, so fitness-wise it was good to get a start.”
Gateshead-born Fishburn is eligible to play for the Colliers in Tuesday night’s (February 25) semi-final clash of the Newcastle Flooring Northumberland Senior Cup against his former club Morpeth Town – and will go into the contest at Craik Park with fond memories.
“I played and won the Senior Cup with Morpeth a couple of seasons ago when they beat Blyth Spartans in the final at St James’ Park,” he added.
“It’s a good competition for teams to get into the final and obviously the thought of playing at the home of Newcastle United is a big incentive going into Tuesday’s game.”
Ashington boss Nick Gray was pleased to tie-up the loan deal – which is for an initial month – and was impressed with Fishburn’s first outing.
“I thought Sam gave us a good presence up top today,” he said.
“He had a torrid time as he got kicked all over, but I thought he was a pivotal point for us.
“To be fair to the lad, he started the game today but had not even trained with us. Consequently, it was a bit of a risk to put him straight into the side but I didn’t really have a lot of options.
“I thought Sam gave a good account of himself in difficult circumstances and he will get better for us.”
