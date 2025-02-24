Ashington's new loan Sam Fishburn signing reveals he had an offer from a rival club

Sam Fishburn has happy memories of his time at Morpeth Town. Picture: George Davidson

Sam Fishburn, Ashington’s new on-loan signing from Scunthorpe United, made his first appearance for the club in the 3-1 away defeat at Bridlington Town – then revealed afterwards that he could have been facing the Colliers at the Mounting Systems Stadium on Saturday instead of playing for them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Funnily enough, I was supposed to be signing for Bridlington – but I wanted to come to Ashington instead!” said the 21-year-old striker, who is based in Gosforth.

“All I want is to do the best I can, get as much game time as possible and obviously help the boys to get up the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Today, I thought I did alright to be fair because it was my first 90 minutes for probably over a month, so fitness-wise it was good to get a start.”

Gateshead-born Fishburn is eligible to play for the Colliers in Tuesday night’s (February 25) semi-final clash of the Newcastle Flooring Northumberland Senior Cup against his former club Morpeth Town – and will go into the contest at Craik Park with fond memories.

“I played and won the Senior Cup with Morpeth a couple of seasons ago when they beat Blyth Spartans in the final at St James’ Park,” he added.

“It’s a good competition for teams to get into the final and obviously the thought of playing at the home of Newcastle United is a big incentive going into Tuesday’s game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashington boss Nick Gray was pleased to tie-up the loan deal – which is for an initial month – and was impressed with Fishburn’s first outing.

“I thought Sam gave us a good presence up top today,” he said.

“He had a torrid time as he got kicked all over, but I thought he was a pivotal point for us.

“To be fair to the lad, he started the game today but had not even trained with us. Consequently, it was a bit of a risk to put him straight into the side but I didn’t really have a lot of options.

“I thought Sam gave a good account of himself in difficult circumstances and he will get better for us.”