Ashington's hat-trick hero Josh Gilchrist says he was 'just happy to be in the right place at the right time'

Hat-trick hero Josh Gilchrist. Picture: Ian Brodie

It was perhaps ironic that with Bonfire Night only a few days away, Ashington found a spark of their own to light the blue touch paper which led to a 3-2 victory over Bridlington Town at Woodhorn Lane on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For several weeks performances from the Colliers have been overshadowed by the lack of a cutting edge, but on Saturday they found the answer – and it came from within.

Nick Gray moved Josh Gilchrist up front – and the recent acquisition from Dunston UTS certainly left an indelible mark on the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 21-year-old would have claimed any Player of the Match award as he smashed a hat-trick, his treble coming after his side had twice gone behind.

Afterwards Gilchrist said: “I’m really delighted. It was a tough game and it wasn’t pretty – but when we were searching for our first three points, it’s never going to be pretty.

“I was just happy to be in the right place at the right time to get the three goals.

“We went 1-0 then 2-1 down and got back into the game twice before taking a 3-2 lead, and it’s important when you do get your noses in front to stay in front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We defended well, escaped with a late penalty which Bridlington missed, but overall I thought we deserved to win today.”

He continued: “I’m really enjoying it – the two bosses (Nick Gray and Liam McIvor) are great, whilst the fan base is incredible.

“The fans turn up in their numbers every week and make some good noise, and that always helps you when you are fighting and you are under the cosh a little bit. When they cheer you on it just gives you that extra bit of energy.”

Gilchrist went through his three goals: “For the first, I saw Ryan (Wombwell) take the ball on his right foot and I’ve just peeled off the defender and left a bit of a gap and darted towards the near post,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The cross was that good that I didn’t need to do much – I just had to get a little flick on it and it went into the bottom corner.

“The second was the penalty. Craig Spooner fancied taking it but I wanted to have a go. I hit it well and sent the keeper the wrong way.”

Gilchrist said the third was similar to his opener: “Craig got a bit of space down the right-hand side and it was pretty much the same as my first where he’s whizzed the ball across the box and I ran between the two centre halves.”

He added: “We have got to take this forward now.

“The spirit in the changing room is good but it’s one of those situations where we’ll forget about it tomorrow and move on to the next game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s only three points and in reality we are still down there at the bottom end of the table so we’ve got to keep picking up points.”

The fans gave the players a standing ovation as they left the pitch.

Gilchrist said: “You can see how much it means to people.

“The club is big and people pay week in week out to come and watch us so it’s important that we give them something back.”