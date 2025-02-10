Ashington's Harrison Clark reflects on first goal for club

Harrison Clark, seen here playing against Stocksbridge, scored his first goal for Ashington on Saturday. Picture: Ian Brodie

Harrison Clark’s first goal for Ashington sealed a draw for his side from their Pitching In Northern Premier League East Division clash against Pontefract Collieries on Saturday.

And afterwards, the 21-year-old – who was Nick Gray’s first signing after he had been appointed as manager in early October – described the result as being precious for his hometown club.

“After being 2-0 down, it was a point which will be valuable come the end of the season,” he said.

“It was just frustrating to be 2-0 down in the first place, especially when you feel that you shouldn’t be. They were maybes goals which we shouldn’t be conceding, but we’ve shown great character to hit back and grab a 2-2 draw.”

After home skipper Jack Greenhough had put through his own goal, Clark’s big moment arrived with 10 minutes of the 90 remaining and he said: “It was a decent finish with my left peg. I think it was Gilly (Josh Gilchrist) who flicked the ball on and I was at the back stick.

“It was a tap-in to be fair but it was obviously nice to get on the score sheet and help the lads.”

Clark has been switched from a midfield role to defence and he said: “I’m enjoying it at the back – that’s where I played most of last season when I was at Blyth Spartans. I was right side of a back three and I do feel comfortable there. However, I’m not bothered what position I play – I just like being on the pitch.”