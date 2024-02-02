Ashington's good run of form comes to an end after defeat to Sheffield

Nothing went quite right for Ashington against Sheffield on Saturday. Picture: Ian Brodie

Skinner said: “I didn’t see that performance coming if the truth be known because we were on the back of three consecutive wins with lots of positives from those displays.

“It was two weeks to the day since we last played and although we’ve trained as usual, it looked that way. Out of possession we were really, really poor.”

For the opening half hour, it was a fairly even game.

With 20 minutes gone, it was the visitors who fashioned the best opportunity but when a cross came into the box, Alfie Smith headed wide.

Minutes later, Will Constantin had a 20 yarder deflected and from the flag kick, keeper Edd Hall pulled off a double save.

On the half hour, Connor Cutts nodded past the upright but five minutes later, Sheffield went in front.

Cameron Johnson turned inside the area before curling a right footer wide of keeper Karl Dryden.

In the 64th minute, the visitors had claims for a penalty waved away by referee Daniel Ranson, but shortly afterwards they doubled their advantage when Benni Ndlovu turned the ball in at the far post from a corner.

Ashington’s response saw a header by Si Jakab from a Craig Spooner free-kick kept out by Hall and Gary Ormston was blocked from the rebound.

In the final minute of the 90 another corner from the left to the far post was headed home by Smith for Sheffield’s third.