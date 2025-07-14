Ashington youngster enters the history books after hitting his first 100 for Mighty Acorns

Lennon Harmison has entered the history books. Picture: Ian Brodie

Lennon Harmison has surely etched his name into the history books at Ashington Cricket Club after hitting his first ever century for the second XI in their match against Sunderland seconds.

The 14-year-old’s magnificent achievement of smashing 101 not out came at senior level and over the past few days historians have been delving into the record books. They have traced two players who made 100s for the seconds – Jim Turnbull in July 1949 and Mark Wood in 2005 – but both were 15 years old at the time.

Now, unless any other historian comes forward and can prove otherwise, Lennon – a student at Ashington Academy – has set an astonishing record.

The youngster’s post-match assessment of his innings – which came from 93 balls and included 11 fours and two sixes – was also a first.

He put aside the usual cliches of being ‘over the moon’, ‘thrilled to bits’ and ‘delighted’, and instead described his afternoon of glory as being ‘fun’, even though he admitted it was a ‘relief’ when his reached the magic three figures.

“It was fun,” he said as he stood on the pavilion steps at Langwell Crescent alongside his dad James.

Was the teenager nervous in the 90’s – “No not really,” he added.

“I just didn’t think that I was going to get my 100.”

The decisive shot came when he clipped the ball to the legside boundary.

“It was a relief because I didn’t think it was going to go to the ropes,” he said.

Ashington Cricket Club chairman Steve Storey said: “It was a fabulous knock by Lennon – who showed maturity beyond his young age.

“He is such a talent and a prospect for the future. He’s also a wonderful lad who is loved by everybody at the club.”

What a week it’s been for Lennon. On Thursday, July 11, he struck two half centuries playing for Northumberland in a 20/20 tournament against Cleveland and Durham, then on Saturday, he hit 58 for Ashington seconds in their win over Hetton Lyons.

Ashington cricket coach Stevie Williams – who coached Steve Harmison and Mark Wood at the start of their careers, and who was there when Lennon hit his 100 – said: “I was filled with immense pride. Lennon has worked hard all winter and he’s been in the county Elite Player Pathway.

“He’s practised and trained hard, and he’s improved no end, but he’s still got a little bit more to do – and he knows that himself. However, he’s so keen.

“He loves the game and talks about it all the time, and tries to take everything on board. His attitude, commitment and application cannot be faulted and last Saturday typified that.”

He continued: “There’s nothing to stop Lennon continuing to improve and better himself. I was lucky that I was here to see his innings for myself. It was really something and his face was a picture when he came off.”

Williams went on: “Lennon is an absolute delight to work with. We’ve got a great bunch of kids here and they should all hopefully want to do the same – aspire to be like Lennon. In all my time I have been here, I cannot remember anybody scoring 100 at 14 years of age.”