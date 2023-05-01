Ashington celebrate after winning promotion via the play-off against Glossop North End. Picture: Ian Brodie

All that mattered was the result – but Colliers manager Ian Skinner and his assistant Andy Coyles got much more than that from the players on Saturday (April 29).

Ashington were magnificent from start to finish and they were roared on by about 200 travelling supporters, who never stopped singing.

It was a game of limited chances with all bar a couple falling to the visitors, who settled immediately.

Inside the opening minutes, Craig Spooner fired wide then Paul Robinson and Jordan Summerly linked well and when the latter crossed, Ben Harmison headed narrowly over.

Glossop’s first opportunity came almost at the halfway mark when Colliers keeper Karl Dryden palmed out a shot from skipper Nathan Valentine.

Ashington’s approach work was also a feature, and it came to fruition in the 26th minute when they forged ahead.

Ben Sampson made a darting run forward from midfield before laying a pass off to Robinson.

The midfielder slipped the ball down the flank for the overlapping Summerly and when the full-back whipped over a cross, skipper Harmison finished the move off by hammering a right footer into the roof of the net.

Ashington had been the dominant side and their only disappointment at the interval was only having the one goal to show for their efforts.

The home side looked livelier from the start of the second period but, apart from an effort which flashed wide, Ashington looked rock solid in defence.

The Colliers almost doubled their lead when Harmison headed down a free kick by Andrew Cartwright, but Robinson curled his effort past the post.

Sampson played a ball across the face of the goal with only a touch required before two goals inside three minutes effectively cemented Ashington’s victory.

The first came in the 66th minute when Sampson played a lovely weighted through pass for Harmison, who slotted home.

Cartwright then struck a venomous free kick from 30 yards which was spilled by the keeper and Spooner pounced to score.