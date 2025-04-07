Ashington win dreary affair against Liversedge to claim three precious points

Josh Gilchrist scored his 14th goal of the season to give the Colliers a vital three points. Picture: Ian Brodie

Josh Gilchrist’s 14th goal of the season brought Ashington three precious points from their clash against Liversedge at The Leading-Edge Clayborn Stadium on Saturday.

Gilchrist’s strike, which came with 20 minutes remaining, was the only piece of quality on the day as the two sides struggled to put anything together.

However, despite this result, Ashington are not safe from the relegation trapdoor. They climbed up to 14th in the table whilst defeat in Yorkshire would have seen them drop into the bottom four.

Colliers boss Nick Gray had said earlier in the week that results – not performances – were the be all and end all as the end of the campaign closes in.

At 5pm on Saturday, Ashington supporters realised exactly what he meant with only three points separating eight clubs at the wrong end of the East Division. Consequently, the importance of Gilchrist’s goal should not be understated.

What a dreary affair this was. It was uninspiring from start to finish as both teams struggled to put two passes together and after the opening quarter, it looked to be a game which had 0-0 written all over it.

The home side exerted pressure in the early stages. Jack Dyche struck a half volley which was clutched by keeper Ryan Catterick to his left; a free-kick by Ryan Watson was fingertipped over by the stopper then, after a bit of ping-pong in the Ashington penalty area, George Sebine stabbed wide.

It took the Colliers a full half hour before they fashioned a half chance when Liam Henderson helped on a cross from the left and Ben Sampson’s effort went over the bar.

Liversedge broke with Jack Crook firing wide and the final piece of action came shortly before the interval when Catterick held a header on the goal-line from a corner.

Just before the halfway mark in the second period, Danny Ellis went close with a full-blooded 35-yarder which just cleared the bar.

Then came the all-important goal. Jamie Holmes slipped the ball through to Gilchrist, who coolly placed a left-footer from 14 yards wide of advancing keeper Jamie Hassall.

Two minutes from the end of the 90, Craig Spooner’s shot from inside the area went across Hassall but struck the base of the post, rolled along the line and was cleared to safety.