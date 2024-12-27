Ashington win at Heaton Stannington to move out of relegation zone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ashington climbed out of the relegation drop zone after a 3-1 victory over Heaton Stannington at Grounsell Park on Boxing Day.

The Colliers deservedly picked up all three points on the road to make it back to back wins following their 2-1 success over Ossett United the previous week.

In what was billed as a six pointer before kick off with Ashington second from bottom of the table and the hosts’ only three places above them, Paddy Almond and substitute Ben Sampson scored Christmas crackers in the second half for Nick Gray’s side after Wilson Kneeshaw had cancelled out an early strike from the home sides’ Daniel Stephenson.

The win was comfortable in the end but it wasn’t as straight forward as the result suggests.

Wilson Kneeshaw. Picture: Ian Brodie

Five minutes after the Wansbeck side had edged ahead 2-1, they had Josh Gilchrist red carded which left them to play the final 25 minutes a man short - but how they responded as they showed organisation coupled with superb battling qualities to crucially pick up their sixth win of the season.

On a heavy pitch, Heaton Stannington were the brighter side in the opening 20 minutes as they made inroads down the left flank.

Inside 40 seconds, Konner Lamb wriggled to the by line but when he pulled the ball back it was cleared then Mark Turnbull headed over from a corner.

The home side forged ahead in the 17th minute. They were awarded a free-kick just outside the penalty area and Stephenson stepped up to curl a low left footer around the wall which crept just inside the post.

It was the 25th minute before Ashington registered their first shot when Gilchrist’s effort was held by ‘keeper Matthew Cassap.

A turning point arrived on the half hour when Dan Groves slotted the ball into the net for Heaton Stannington but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Ashington had grown into the game and four minutes before the interval, they got back on terms.

Following a corner on the right, a scramble occurred inside the six yards box before the ball fell to Kneeshaw who hammered it into the net.

Just before half time, ‘keeper Michael Hogan sliced his kick which presented the ball to Lamb whose right footer drifted narrowly over the bar then when play switched to the other end, Gilchrist clipped an effort just wide.

In the opening quarter hour of the second half - other than a run down the right flank by Lamb whose cross was booted clear - there was no action in either goalmouth.

In the 62nd minute, Ashington introduced Sampson and within seconds, the substitute was involved as the Colliers took the lead with a terrific goal from Almond.

Craig Spooner floated over a corner from the left which was partially cleared and headed back into the danger zone by Sampson.

Again the hosts failed to clear their lines and when Almond got possession, he charged forward before hitting a thunderous right footer which flew past Cassap and inside the far corner.

Five minutes later Gilchrist – who was already on a yellow card – committed a foul near the touchline and was sent off by referee Sam Ross.

However, Ashington changed shape at the back and the ten men not only defended valiantly but also had a few forward raids.

And ten minutes from time, a goal from Sampson – his first of the season – effectively wrapped up the points for his side.

He got possession and looked up then curled a stunning lob from 20 yards which went over Cassap and into the top corner of the net under the angle of post and crossbar.

However, two minutes from the end of the 90, a cross from the right was headed by Andrew Burn towards an empty net until it was spectacularly cleared off the line by Spooner.

Ashington now prepare for a home clash against promotion chasing Dunston UTS on Monday which has a 7.45pm kick-off.