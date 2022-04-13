Ashington through to Northern League cup final

The Colliers led 3-1 at the break and the Steelmen’s task became more difficult when they had Calvin Smith sent off on the hour. But in a barnstorming finale, the visitors brought the game level with goals from Scott Heslop and a penalty from Colin Larkin.

However, there was even more drama as Ashington striker Dean Briggs volleyed home what proved to be the winner.

The Colliers made a positive start and took the lead in the fifth minute when a corner by Lewis Suddick was glanced on by Craig Spooner. ‘Keeper Kyle Hayes spilled the ball and skipper Ben Harmison pounced to open the scoring. Consett drew level within three minutes when David Dowson headed the ball on for Carl Lawson who netted with a terrific right footer from the edge of the box.

In the 20th minute Yannick Aziakonou played a delightful pass over the top of a defender to Jordan Summerly who swept the ball across Hayes with a controlled finish to put the Colliers 2-1 in front.

Back came Consett, but Briggs picked up a loose ball five yards inside the opposition half, accelerated past a defender and slotted right footed into the far corner to make it 3-1.

On the hour, the visitors were reduced to ten men when Smith fouled Summerly and referee Kieran Downey brandished the red card.

In the 73rd minute, slack marking from a Consett corner on the left allowed Heslop a free header which he buried past McHugh.

Ten minutes later, a challenge by Doyle on Consett substitute Dale Pearson saw referee Downey point to the spot and Larkin sent McHugh the wrong way for the equaliser. But the Colliers rallied to regain the lead in sensational fashion when that man Briggs - playing against his former side - took a pass from Spooner to volley inside the corner wide of Hayes.

After the final whistle, Consett defender Darren Holden was sent off for dissent.