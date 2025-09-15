Ashington thrashed by Consett despite keeper's heroics

Ashington went down to a crushing 4-0 defeat against Consett at the Belle View Stadium on Friday evening.

It was certainly a night to forget for the Colliers who never laid a glove on their hosts in the first period and who were fortunate to only be three goals behind at the interval.

Nick Gray’s side did improve after the break but the damage had already been done and the Steelmen rubbed salt into already sore wounds when they added a fourth with the last kick of the match.

The only plus point was the performance of goalkeeper Tyler Jones. The youngster, on loan from Newcastle United, spared his side’s blushes with an inspirational display between the posts otherwise Ashington would have been on the wrong end of a much heavier defeat.

Consett celebrate a goal in a 4-0 win over Ashington. Picture: Ian Brodie

Although defeated 3-1 in their last match at home to Matlock Town, Consett had previously strung a few wins together and from the first whistle, they looked by far a sharper, cohesive and confident outfit.

After piling on the pressure, it came as no surprise when they took the lead in the tenth minute.

By then they could and should have already been three goals to the good. Donny Holdsworth had a shot held by Jones; the Ashington defence made a desperate clearance before the stopper was in action again minutes later palming the ball away to thwart Isaac Walker.

However Walker was not to be denied a second time – even though Jones did his utmost to keep the ball out.

Ashington manager Nick Gray. Picture: Ian Brodie

The custodian flung himself to his right to push the ball away after a strike by home skipper Marc Costello then when the ball was recycled, Matty Todd’s effort smacked against the foot of the post. It appeared Ashington had escaped but Walker kept his cool and blasted home.

It was all hands to the pump for the Colliers who struggled to get out of their own half but who also contributed to their own downfall.

They repeatedly caused their own problems by giving the ball away and midway in the half, they were punished after doing just that.

Again Jones kept out a first effort before Brendon Daniels fired the ball into the far corner.

It wasn’t until the 27th minute when Ashington finally made inroads down the right but skipper Karl Ross’s cross was intercepted at the near post.

Back came Consett and two minutes before the break, they added a third with a rasping right foot drive from Todd.

Ten minutes after the break, Josh Gilchrist struck the ball wide from a Craig Spooner cross then a header by Spooner was turned aside by home ‘keeper Harry Moss.

However right at the death, Walker added his second and Consett’s fourth shooting home after Consett had launched a free-kick into the area.

Whilst the goal was harsh on an Ashington side which had performed better in the second period, the Colliers must put this defeat behind them ahead of Tuesday night’s home NPL clash against Matlock Town (7.45pm kick-off).