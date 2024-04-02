Ashington take on young Newcastle United team in Senior Cup semi-final
Ashington will be hoping to go one better when they take on Newcastle United U21s in the semi-final of the Newcastle Flooring Northumberland Senior Cup at Woodhorn Lane on April 9.
Two seasons ago, the Colliers pushed the young Magpies all the way when they fought back from a two goal deficit to claim a 2-2 draw – only to suffer penalty shootout heartache, watched by a crowd of 1,357 – the second highest attendance at the ground.
Tickets are selling well and can be purchased at www.afctickets.co.uk