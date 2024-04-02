Ashington take on young Newcastle United team in Senior Cup semi-final

Ashington will be hoping to go one better when they take on Newcastle United U21s in the semi-final of the Newcastle Flooring Northumberland Senior Cup at Woodhorn Lane on April 9.
By Brian Bennett
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 10:11 BST
Ashington manager Ian Skinner is hoping to be celebrating a semi-final win on Tuesday. Picture: Ian BrodieAshington manager Ian Skinner is hoping to be celebrating a semi-final win on Tuesday. Picture: Ian Brodie
Ashington manager Ian Skinner is hoping to be celebrating a semi-final win on Tuesday. Picture: Ian Brodie

Two seasons ago, the Colliers pushed the young Magpies all the way when they fought back from a two goal deficit to claim a 2-2 draw – only to suffer penalty shootout heartache, watched by a crowd of 1,357 – the second highest attendance at the ground.

Tickets are selling well and can be purchased at www.afctickets.co.uk

