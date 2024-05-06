Ashington Supporters Club chairman Ian Reid pays tribute to Ian Skinner

Ashington Supporters Club chair Ian Reid. Picture: Ian Brodie

In an open letter to the club’s social media, Skinner waved ‘goodbye from the touchline’ as manager following last Thursday’s 2-1 defeat against Newcastle United U21s in the semi-final of the Newcastle Flooring Northumberland Senior Cup but added that ‘it’s not necessarily farewell’.

The club announced that Skinner will ‘maintain a role as a director’ at the Woodhorn Lane-based outfit.

Mr Reid, chair for more than 10 years, said: “I can understand why he has decided to step down from the manager’s role because he has got a lot on his plate.

“However, I think he has gone out on a high and we all applaud him for that. He won us a couple of pieces of silverware with the Ebac Northern League Division One Cup as well as the Cleator Cup, plus the memorable run we had in the FA Cup last year and, of course, getting the club promoted into the Northern Premier League at the end of the season.

“That away game when we won the Inter Step play-off final against Glossop 3-0 was the highlight – but to be honest for me, it is also the standout moment over the last 50-60 years. Even supporters who have been going to matches for a long time have said that was a massive highlight because it was another step up the rung.”

He continued: “The only other occasion which would run it close was winning the Northumberland Senior Cup in 2013 when we defeated Whitley Bay at St James’ Park. On that night it was one of the best footballing performances which I had seen by an Ashington side for a long time.”

He added: “Off the field, Brian Shotton also deserves the maximum amount of credit. When he took over as chairman five years ago, it was at a difficult time but with his drive and enthusiasm, he got other people on board to help him and the club have gone in one direction.

“The players who were brought in wanted to play for the club and we stayed up that season – and we just seem to have pushed on from there. It’s been like going up a hill, but on a motorcycle and not walking, and we’ve advanced very quickly.”

The club has announced that Andy Coyles and Richie Hill – assistant manager and coach respectively in the management team alongside Skinner – have been appointed to take over in the joint role as head coaches.

Mr Reid said: “The supporters I’ve been speaking to are all quite happy because Andy and Richie are two good lads, plus its continuity within the club.

