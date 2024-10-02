Ashington suffer back to back home defeats in the league after shipping four goals

Craig Spooner set up Ashington's only goal against Sheffield. Picture: Ian Brodie

Ashington suffered back to back home defeats inside four days when they went down 4-1 in their Northern Premier League East Division clash against Sheffield FC at Woodhorn Lane on Tuesday night.

The visitors – bottom of the table before kick off – were indebted to a hat-trick by striker Luke Aldrich which saw them deservedly travel back to South Yorkshire with all three points.

It seems unthinkable that just under a fortnight ago, the Colliers turned in a superb performance to advance into the next round of the Newcastle Flooring Northumberland Senior Cup with a 4-1 win over North Shields.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

From the first whistle, the Wansbeck outfit looked like a side determined to put right the wrongs from Saturday.

But in the 10th minute, they pressed the self destruct button and the visitors took full advantage to go 1-0 up.

A back pass played to Ross Coombe saw the keeper’s attempted clearance cannon off Connor Cutts and spin towards goal, with Aldrich blasting in from almost on the line.

Ashington never recovered as they struggled against a hard working Sheffield side.

Jack Dolman struck a left-footed drive from the edge of the area which flashed wide before a well constructed move in the 27th minute led to ‘The Club’ doubling their advantage.

Ashington were caught out by a slick move down the left and when the ball was played into the area, Aldrich didn’t have to break stride as he side-footed wide of Coombe.

Ashington’s first chance of the half came in the 35th minute when Andrew Johnson cut inside but curled a right footer over the bar.

Two minutes after the break, the visitors extended their lead to 3-0 – from the spot.

Dolman was denied by Coombe but from the rebound, Aldrich was caught by an Ashington defender and Rory Coleman sent the home keeper the wrong way from the penalty.

Craig Spooner had a shot tipped behind by keeper Edd Hall then, after the stopper had spilled the ball, a scramble ensued but the visitors cleared.

The Colliers reduced the arrears when Spooner touched a free kick sideways to Charlie Exley, who drilled home.

Ashington were caught on the break in the 79th minute when the ball was played down the right for Aldrich, who claimed his hat-trick.