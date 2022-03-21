Ashington striker Johnson ruled out for rest of the season

Adam Johnson - out for the rest of the season.

The 25 year old picked up an ankle injury quarter of an hour before the end of the Colliers home clash against Seaham Red Star.

“I went to Wansbeck General Hospital the following day,” he said, “I had an X-ray which luckily showed no break or fracture but it revealed ligament damage and I was told I would be out of action for a minimum of eight to 12 weeks before I could even think about playing again. “

He continued: “I’m gutted because I wanted to help to get us as high up the league as we can - and I know the lads will be trying their best. On top of that there is also the quarter final of the Division One Cup to come.

"I think we are a good cup side and have shown that we can scrap it out when needed.

"Apart from the last two weekends, our home ground has been pretty much a fortress for us so I think it will do us the world of good to have home advantage for the cup tie on Tuesday April 5 against Guisborough Town.”

Johnson - who joined the Colliers from Blyth Town in November - went on: “I’ve settled in here and I love it – and I’ll be watching and cheering the lads on from the sidelines.”

Thomas Kalthoeber and Ben Sampson are hoping to give manager Ian Skinner a double boost – despite the end of the season being just around the corner!

The two defenders are currently out of action with hamstring injuries but both are eyeing the possibility of a return before the Colliers travel to Consett for their final league game of the campaign on Saturday April 16.

Twenty year old Kalthoeber has a grade one tear which could keep him out for four weeks: “I’m not going to push things in case my hamstring goes again but ideally I would like to come back before the end of the season as we want to finish as high up the league as we can,” he said.

Meanwhile Ben Sampson said: “My hamstring was a bit tight in the cup match at Thornaby on the Wednesday and I played through it - then I felt okay when I was warming up against Seaham Red Star on the Saturday but during the game I went to kick the ball down the line and it just went.