Ashington slip to their seventh defeat in a row in the league at North Ferriby

Goalmouth action from the game between Ashington and North Ferriby. Picture: Ian Brodie

The agony goes on for Ashington...after Josh Thacker’s second half double steered North Ferriby to a 2-0 victory over the Colliers at the Dransfield Stadium on Saturday.

Thacker’s brace sent the Wansbeck side tumbling to a seventh consecutive defeat in the East Division of the Pitching In Northern Premier League.

As a result, The Villagers climbed into a play-off place but football can be so cruel at times – just ask Ashington boss Nick Gray.

He travelled down with a squad down to the bare bones and was only able to name two substitutes on the bench, including goalkeeper Dan Staples.

Yet after the first 10 minutes, it was Gray’s outfit that emerged as the better side in the first half.

Early on, Josh Whiteley had a goalbound shot blocked by Craig Spooner then a miskick outside his area by recalled keeper Ross Coombe saw Max McMillan’s effort from fully 45 yards drift wide.

The home side were pressing and in the sixth minute, a cross from the right by the dangerous-looking Whiteley presented Tom Corner with a golden chance, but he headed over.

When Ashington settled down, they created their first opportunity when skipper Wilson Kneeshaw found Andrew Cartwright, but he lashed the ball wide. Then Ben Sampson’s pass split the home defence wide open, but Cartwright’s excellent ball, which only required a touch, went right across the six yard area and was deflected behind for a corner.

The Colliers kept the pressure on and Josh Gilchrist slotted through for Kneeshaw, who fired well off target.

Ashington’s best moment came in the 19th minute. Ben Williams surged forward and when he passed to Jay Errington, the striker saw his shot blocked, with Gilchrist blasting over the rebound on the half volley.

From initially growing into the game, the visitors were calling the tune and just past the half-hour mark, a right-footed free kick by Spooner was arrowing towards the top corner until home keeper Ben Bottomley intervened to push it over the bar in fine style.

Before the break, Cartwright had a chance after latching onto a pass from Gilchrist, but once again his shot was misdirected.

From the first whistle of the second period, the intensity levels from North Ferriby were greater and in the 49th minute they took the lead when Thacker slotted the ball wide of Coombe.

On the hour, full back Jack Walters had a great opening but from six yards, his effort grazed the top of the bar.

The Villagers were dictating the play and in the 69th minute, following a corner, Coombe made an outstanding save to deny McMillan.

However, three minutes later, North Ferriby doubled their advantage when Corner volleyed the ball back across for Thacker, who side-footed home at the far post.

For the final stages, it must have crossed boss Gray’s mind that ‘it never rains but it pours’ as Cartwright was forced off with an injury – Staples coming onto the field as an outfield player to replace him.

The last chance came three minutes from the end of the 90 when McMillan curled a right footer narrowly wide of the far post.