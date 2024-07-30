Ashington skipper Karl Ross says he can't wait for the new season to start
The teams clash in the curtain raiser to the campaign in the extra preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup and Ross said: “To be honest, as far as I know every player dislikes pre-season for what it is, but now it’s getting to the point where we are just buzzing for the start.
“Personally I can’t wait – I don’t think I’m alone either – and Saturday can’t come quick enough.”
Ashington’s opening two fixtures in the East Division of the Northern Premier League have pitched them away to Ossett Town and at home to Bishop Auckland, and Ross added: “The fixtures are what they are.
“From our perspective they will be two tough games, but we’ll be going into them looking to take three points from both.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.