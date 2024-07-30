Ashington skipper Karl Ross says he can't wait for the new season to start

Ashington skipper Karl Ross can't wait for the season to begin. Picture: Ian Brodie

Ashington FC skipper Karl Ross said that the squad at Woodhorn Lane are really looking forward the start of the new season at Shildon on Saturday.

The teams clash in the curtain raiser to the campaign in the extra preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup and Ross said: “To be honest, as far as I know every player dislikes pre-season for what it is, but now it’s getting to the point where we are just buzzing for the start.

“Personally I can’t wait – I don’t think I’m alone either – and Saturday can’t come quick enough.”

Ashington’s opening two fixtures in the East Division of the Northern Premier League have pitched them away to Ossett Town and at home to Bishop Auckland, and Ross added: “The fixtures are what they are.