Ashington skipper Karl Ross is named Players' Player of the Year

Skipper Karl Ross was chosen as Ashington FC’s Players’ Player of the Year on Saturday night at the club’s presentation evening – and spoke of his delight.
By Brian Bennett
Published 30th Apr 2024, 12:41 BST
Karl Ross has been named Ashington FC's Players' Player of the Year. Picture: Ian BrodieKarl Ross has been named Ashington FC's Players' Player of the Year. Picture: Ian Brodie
Karl Ross has been named Ashington FC's Players' Player of the Year. Picture: Ian Brodie

Ross said afterwards: “Every award comes as a surprise because you don’t know about it, but I’m absolutely buzzing to be named as the Players’ Player of the Year.

“For me it’s probably the most important accolade as it’s your fellow players who vote for you.

“We are a tight knit group here, and it means so much to me.”

The 25-year-old continued: “I’m delighted. I’ve been at the club for five years and feel as if I’ve had a good season.”

Wilson Kneeshaw claimed two awards – Management Team Player of the Year and Goal of the Season for the goal he scored against Belper Town at home.

The supporters named Ben Williams as their Player of the Year and striker Connor Thomson won the Top Goalscorer award.

