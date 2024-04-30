Ashington skipper Karl Ross is named Players' Player of the Year
Ross said afterwards: “Every award comes as a surprise because you don’t know about it, but I’m absolutely buzzing to be named as the Players’ Player of the Year.
“For me it’s probably the most important accolade as it’s your fellow players who vote for you.
“We are a tight knit group here, and it means so much to me.”
The 25-year-old continued: “I’m delighted. I’ve been at the club for five years and feel as if I’ve had a good season.”
Wilson Kneeshaw claimed two awards – Management Team Player of the Year and Goal of the Season for the goal he scored against Belper Town at home.
The supporters named Ben Williams as their Player of the Year and striker Connor Thomson won the Top Goalscorer award.
