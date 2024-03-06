Ashington return with a point after end-to-end game against Pontefract Collieries

Action from the 3-3 draw between Ashington and Pontefract Collieries. Picture: The Dribbling Code

The Wansbeck side, for whom Gary Ormston was outstanding, were ahead 3-1 at the hour mark but couldn’t fend off a strong comeback by the home outfit and had to settle for a 3-3 draw.

Manager Ian Skinner was disappointed with the result, and said: “It was probably a great game for the neutral – but I’m not a neutral.

“When we are 3-1 up just after the hour mark, I’m disappointed that we haven't taken all three points.”

He added: “In the end we’ve come away from home on a Tuesday night and a point is not the worst result, but when you’re winning 3-1, I would have preferred all three.”

The Colliers carved out the first clear-cut chance in the 26th minute when Wilson Kneeshaw played the ball through to Connor Thomson, but he dragged his shot wide.

Within a minute, the Colliers were behind following a hotly disputed penalty award.

Ashington were adamant the Pontefract player caught Ormston in the area, but the referee pointed to the spot and Adam Haw slotted home.

Visiting keeper Karl Dryden was called into the action on the half hour, diving to his left to hold onto an effort by Jack Boyle, then the stopper pushed around a free kick by Connor Smythe.

Ashington finished the half in style as they turned the game on its head with two goals in four minutes.

For the equaliser, the referee played a great advantage after the visitors had shouted for a handball as the ball was played through to Kneeshaw. He advanced before drilling a right footer inside the near post.

Then, in the final seconds of the half, Thomson raided down the left and when he cut the ball back, Paul Van-Zandvliet smashed home from 14 yards.

On the hour, Kneeshaw latched onto a through ball by Thomson and made a beeline for goal before curling a superb right-footer wide of Pontefract keeper Lloyd Allison, to make it 3-1.

Four minutes later, the home side reduced the deficit, Haw flicking in from a corner kick.