Ashington return from Pontefract Collieries with a point after a dour battle

Defenders had the upper hand in the first half. Picture: @dribblingcode

Ashington staged a spirited comeback and left The Hunters Stadium with a point after a dour battle against Pontefract Collieries on Saturday.

Admittedly the second half – which contained all four goals – was a vast improvement on the first 45 minutes, which was a midfield scrap.

There were only three stand-out moments in the opening period.

In the 12th minute, Kyle Errington found Craig Spooner whose shot was parried by home keeper Heath Richardson.

Pontefract’s first effort came minutes later when Mikey Dunn cut inside from the left touchline but fired wide.

Three minutes before the break, a corner on the left by Spooner was headed out and when the ball fell to the feet of Marc Ellison his 25-yarder went over the bar.

Surely the second half would see a bit more zip and excitement – and it was the home side who came out the stronger, with the impressive Dunn scoring twice inside the opening 10 minutes.

Three minutes after the restart, a corner on the right by Jack Boyle found Dunn lurking around the penalty spot. He was allowed time and space to squeeze a right foot effort between keeper Ryan Catterick and the post.

The second goal materialised after a free kick from 30 yards by Elliott Walker beat the outstretched hands of Catterick, smacked against the underside of the bar and bounced down on the line.

Dunn was first to react and headed into an unguarded net.

A massive turning point then arrived just before the hour mark. After a quick raid down the left, Boyle played the ball across to the unmarked Dunn, but he spurned the chance to complete his hat-trick as he fired tamely at Catterick.

Three minutes later, Ashington received a lifeline from an unlikely source to half the deficit. Following a cross from the right, home skipper Jack Greenhough tried to cushion a cross with his head to Richardson, but he got too much pace on it.

The stopper dived full length in an attempt to keep the ball out but the assistant flagged to indicate that it had crossed the line and the referee awarded the goal.

The score sparked the Wansbeck-based outfit into action, with the Colliers playing their best football of the match.

A drive from distance by Harrison Clark was straight at Richardson then 30 seconds later, Gavin Rothery cut inside before he unleashed an effort which went narrowly over.

Ten minutes from time, Ashington got back on terms following a well-worked set piece.

Josh Gilchrist flicked on a corner by Spooner for Clark, who steered the ball home to register his first goal in Ashington colours.

Now it was game on as both sides went for the win. Home sub Joshua Lindley directed the ball down Catterick’s throat then a ball played into the near post was stabbed wide by fellow sub Bailey Thompson.

However, Ashington were much the better side in the closing stages and they could have snatched a winner in the third minute of stoppage time.

After defending a corner, they broke with pace and had a five versus two situation in their favour.

Gilchrist found Spooner whose shot was spilled by Richardson, but with Ben Sampson looking to pounce, the keeper clawed the ball away to safety.