Ashington player makes amends after hitting supporter and breaking her fingers
Kathleen helps sell the club’s 50-50 tickets before home games and always has a smile on her face.
In the fixture against Pontefract Collieries, a clearance by Williams inadvertently struck Kathleen and knocked her off her feet, breaking two of her fingers and grazing her chin.
Williams said: “I cleared the ball and didn’t think anything of it, then I found out after the game that I had unfortunately hit someone in the crowd.
“It was on my mind for a few days but I didn’t get a chance to say anything because we didn’t have a home match and Kathleen doesn’t travel to away games.
“I thought the only thing I could do to make it right – as obviously I couldn’t undo what I had done – was to get Kathleen some flowers.”
Kathleen said: “It was so thoughtful of him.
“Ben’s my favourite player now!”
