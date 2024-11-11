Ashington player makes amends after hitting supporter and breaking her fingers

Before Ashington’s match against Bridlington Town, Ben Williams presented supporter Kathleen Kelly with a bouquet of flowers.

Kathleen helps sell the club’s 50-50 tickets before home games and always has a smile on her face.

In the fixture against Pontefract Collieries, a clearance by Williams inadvertently struck Kathleen and knocked her off her feet, breaking two of her fingers and grazing her chin.

Williams said: “I cleared the ball and didn’t think anything of it, then I found out after the game that I had unfortunately hit someone in the crowd.

“It was on my mind for a few days but I didn’t get a chance to say anything because we didn’t have a home match and Kathleen doesn’t travel to away games.

“I thought the only thing I could do to make it right – as obviously I couldn’t undo what I had done – was to get Kathleen some flowers.”

Kathleen said: “It was so thoughtful of him.

“Ben’s my favourite player now!”

