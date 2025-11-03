Ashington miss chance to pull clear of drop zone after losing to Newton Aycliffe

Josh Gilchrist put his penalty wide of the post. Picture: Ian Brodie

It was the worst case scenario for Ashington on Friday evening after they lost their six-pointer clash against Newton Aycliffe under the lights at Woodhorn Lane.

A night which started badly when Josh Gilchrist missed an early penalty got progressively worse for the hosts in the second half.

The Cliffe scored twice in 10 minutes then, after Harry Powell had been red carded, they added a third from the spot with quarter of an hour remaining.

Before the contest, the Colliers sat a point above the drop zone whilst the County Durham side were second from bottom.

The home side had the perfect opportunity to put their stamp on proceedings when they were awarded a penalty in the fourth minute.

Sam Davison played the ball inside to Gilchrist, who was upended by ‘keeper Kyle Seymour and the award was a formality for referee Elliot Cowens.

Seymour was yellow carded before Gilchrist sent him the wrong way from the spot – only the Ashington striker placed the ball wide of the goal.

Within a minute, Aycliffe broke down the left and Tom Henson clipped a shot just over the bar.

Both sides were guilty of giving the ball away cheaply in what had developed into a scrappy affair then on the half hour, Liam Noble found Gilchrist, whose right footer was pushed away by Seymour.

Five minutes before the break, the visitors had the next chance after Ashington had lost possession but after cutting inside, Scott Fenwick blazed over.

At the start of the second half, Henson missed a good opening before the visitors took the lead in the 54th minute.

Ashington failed to deal with a corner from the left and when the ball fell to Jack Clarkson, his low right footed effort went in off the far post.

The game started to open up and after Fenwick had scuffed his shot which was held by home ‘keeper Tyler Jones, Gilchrist had an opportunity at the other end but delayed his shot and when the striker went to ground under challenge, appeals for a penalty were ignored by the referee.

Ashington’s task became more difficult as Aycliffe – who had grown in confidence – doubled their advantage in the 64th minute.

Joey Hope supplied a cross from the left and Fenwick applied a superb side-footed finish as he steered the ball wide of Jones and inside the far upright.

Then in the 71st minute, Powell tugged Kieran Greenway’s shirt with the Aycliffe player just ahead of the defender as he homed in on goal.

The offence took place outside the area and Powell received his marching orders for denying a clear and obvious goalscoring opportunity.

Five minutes later, Aycliffe wrapped the game up. The impressive Henson – who had caused Ashington problems – made no mistake, tucking the ball inside the bottom corner from a penalty after he had been brought down by Jay Hornsby.

After that, the final whistle couldn’t come quickly enough for the home side.

Following results on Saturday, Ashington have dropped into the bottom four.