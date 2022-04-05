Ashington march through to semi-finals of the Division One Cup

Luke Salmon in action for action against Guisborough - he was sent off later in the game. Picture by Ian Brodie.

The Colliers will now host Consett next Tuesday (April 12) with a place in the final for the winners.

A quickfire double from Craig Spooner early in the contest set the Colliers on their way and although Priorymen skipper Joseph Bartliff reduced the arrears five minutes before the break with a stunning effort, Ben Sampson’s first goal of the season - which made the scoreline 3-1 - could not have come at a better time.

The Wansbeck outfit deserved their success on the night and banished the blues after losing heavily 6-1 at home against the Teessiders in their Ebac Northern League first division clash recently.

The only downside on the night for Ian Skinner’s side was the dismissal of Luke Salmon. The midfielder – who had already been cautioned on the half hour for a challenge towards the half way line – needlessly erred again with only two minutes of the 90 remaining and was shown a straight red card by referee Kirk Freeth.

That apart, Ashington were in the mood right from the start as they kicked into the teeth of a strong wind. Skipper Ben Harmison had the ball in the net after only four minutes following a free-kick by Dean Briggs but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Skinner opened the scoring after 14 minutes, firing home from the edge of the area following a free kick.

Just two minutes later he added a second when he glided past his marker before striking a superb left footer from 20 yards which left Dean helpless.

Skinner then had a chance of completing his hat-trick, but his shot drifted wide.

On 41 minutes Guisborough skipper Bartliff brought his side back into the contest with a superb volley from 22

But midway through the second half, Ashington got the cushion they were looking for when Sampson’s initial shot was blocked but the ricochet ran straight into the path of the home midfielder who side footed inside the far post.