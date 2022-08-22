Ashington manager’s delight at winning through in the FA Cup

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashington manager Ian Skinner.

Skinner said: “At the end of the day we are in the hat for the next round. It wasn’t a classic or a vintage cup tie and we certainly didn’t play to the levels we are capable of – but we’re through.

"Credit to Tow Law who worked hard, harried and chased. They matched us up in terms of the way we’ve been playing in the early part of the season so that shows that they have given us respect - unless they’ve been playing that way themselves.

"Certainly the two games I had reports on them they hadn’t and we had to change quickly to adapt. It was a bit bitty and a bit scrappy but in terms of chances, we had more than them and other than the goal which they scored, I don’t think our ‘keeper Karl Dryden has had a save to make.

"It was a great strike by Ethan Bewley for their goal down the bank and was wind assisted and flew into the top corner and there’s not a lot you can do about them - sometimes you’ve just got to hold your hands up.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He continued: “I thought second half we had the majority of possession but at times we slowed our play down too often.

"It looked as if any side were going to score it was going to be us and it came from the penalty spot and if you could pick somebody to take penalties, you’d pick Robbie Dale. He stepped up nonchalantly and the ball ended up in the back of the net so I’m delighted with that.”

Dale, the hero of the hour, said: “It was a cup tie - and we’ve just got to get over the line.

"We’ve managed to do that and we’re into the hat for the next round so everybody is happy. We’re looking to win a lot of games – which we are doing at the minute – and hopefully we can keep our run going for as long as we can.”

Ashington, who have made a tremendous start to the season, have had no midweek games this week and they are next in action on Saturday (August 27).