Ashington manager says players need to have a bit more belief after game against Dunston

Ashington manager Nick Gray. Picture: Ian Brodie

Ashington manager Nick Gray analysed the 1-0 home defeat against Dunston UTS last night (December 30) and reckons his squad need to have more belief and conviction.

He said afterwards: “The result was disappointing – and I’m a bit frustrated and disappointed for the lads because they put a lot of effort into that game.

“I thought we played better in the second half against the wind than we did in the first, but the lads need to have a bit more belief and conviction.

“I didn’t think we got the ball down to play at all in the first period where it (the ball) kept coming back to us, but I thought we looked quite solid without the ball.”

Sado Djalo struck shortly before half time with the goal which decided the contest and Gray added: “We switched off for a two versus one situation and they put the ball into a good area and scored. However, apart from that, there was nothing in the game but with Dunston having got their noses in front, they could dictate how to play.

“I thought we were the better side after the interval without looking as if we were going to hurt them in the final third, and that’s what we lacked – that little bit of quality where it mattered.”

He continued: “Dunston’s frontline and firepower are very good players but I thought we handled them really, really well and kept them quiet, and defensively it was our best display of the season.

“Scott Lowery came in at the back and I thought he did well, as did Marc Ellison, and these lads have made a difference, but we still need to keep improving.

“In the last three games we have got two wins followed by this 1-0 loss, but tonight I thought we looked more solid defensively as a unit than against Heaton Stannington on Boxing Day where we got three points.”

Gray went on: “We now head into the New Year and the second half of the season where we have to be better than we have been in the first half, but we are going the right way.”

He added: “I’ve got every confidence in the squad going forward.”

Ashington play Bishop Auckland away on Saturday.