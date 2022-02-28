Ashington manager pleased with ‘comfortable’ away victory

Ashington manager Ian Skinner.

And afterwards, Skinner was pleased on several fronts when he said: “First and foremost, I thought it was a good professional performance from the players. We spoke beforehand about needing to improve our away form.

"Our home record is second to none but we talked about being a little bit more difficult to play against (away from home) where the onus is on the home team really to take the game to us whereas sometimes we go away and take the game to them and we get caught and end up with high scoring games which we have seen in recent weeks.

"So today we said: “let’s be brave; let them as the home team bring the game to us and then when we do get the ball and we transition from defence to attack.

"However, what was equally pleasing today was visibly being able to watch that out of possession, people wanted to run to recover back into position; people wanted to run to get the ball back and that’s all we ask of them.”

From a personal angle, after being involved in the game for many years Skinner notched another ‘first’: “It’s probably – and without being disrespectful - as comfortable as I’ve ever been in a game,” he said, “I just felt from very early on as if we were in control without being brilliant.