Ashington manager Nick Gray says new signing Liam Noble is a 'top, top player'

Liam Noble. Picture: George Davidson

Liam Noble said that a phone call conversation with Ashington manager Nick Gray was all that was needed before he put pen to paper for the Woodhorn Lane-based outfit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 34-year-old – who made his debut after coming came on as a substitute in the Colliers’ 2-1 win over Ossett United on Saturday – said: “Obviously I know a little bit about the club with Nick.

“I also know a lot of the lads including Craig Spooner, Ryan Donaldson and Liam Henderson whilst Ryan Wombwell is one of my good friends, so once I had a phone call , there was nowhere else I wanted to play my football – and get back enjoying it – especially with Nick and his assistant Liam (McIvor), who I know well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle-born Noble added: “I enjoyed being back out there on Saturday and it was a cracking win for the lads.

“Conditions were tough but I thought we dominated the game from the first minute. Ossett scored near the end and put us under a little bit of pressure, but we saw the game out really well.

“We knew before the start that we were bottom of the league – but that three points was massive as we go into two home games against Hallam and Silsden. Hopefully we can back this win up starting on Tuesday night and if we can get another three points, our league position will look completely different.”

Manager Gray said: “Liam is a very intelligent footballer who loves the game and needs to be on a football pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s a great lad and a great player. I’ve known him for a long time when I was manager at Morpeth Town and when you get Liam Noble playing, he’s the best in the league.

“I even thought his presence helped us today at Ossett. Did he come on as substitute and do a lot? He’s at his best when he is on the pitch and I know how to manage him.

“He’s a top, top player and Liam McIvor and myself are delighted to have him on board.”

McIvor added: “If he plays to his capability, Liam Noble is one of the best players Ashington fans will see. That’s the reality – he’s that good.”