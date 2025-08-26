Ashington manager Nick Gray says his team got their reward after snatching a late equaliser against Blyth Spartans

Blyth Spartans and Ashington shared the points on Bank Holiday Monday. Picture: Ian Brodie

Blyth Spartans and Ashington played out a drab 1-1 draw on Bank Holiday Monday with little for either set of supporters to get excited about.

After Patrick McClafferty had put Spartans ahead on the hour, Ashington levelled with a goal from substitute Sam Davison in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

Ashington manager Nick Gray said afterwards: “Emotions have been all over the place this weekend [after the death of Colliers supporter Craig Dickinson] and it hasn’t been pretty because there have been some difficult times.

“Blyth started the game the better side whilst we looked a little bit leggy but we grew into the second part of the first half.”

However, Gray believed his outfit had the edge after the break: “I said in the dressing room at the interval, that we just needed to raise our game everywhere with the passing, the movement and not giving as much respect to the opposition as we had been doing, and second half I thought we were the better side.

“We gave them a goal but Harry Powell is a young lad and he’s done smashing since he came to us. He’s held his hand up in the dressing room which is fair play to him – but you’ve got to learn quickly.

“We kept on going and they (Blyth) sat back a little bit then there was time added on and I thought we got our just rewards in the end with the equaliser.”

He continued: “We got stronger before we equalised, but we don’t help ourselves.

“I keep on talking about having belief and that we’ve got to put balls into good areas. The ball which led to our goal was put into a good area and Sam Davison has scored.

“The Blyth ‘keeper hasn’t had a lot to do but we’ll take the positives out of the game and work on things which we need to work on.”

Speaking ahead of the game Colin Myers, the Blyth Spartans manager, described it as ‘massive’ and said he wanted a reaction from his players after they shipped three goals away at Silsden on Saturday.