Ashington manager Nick Gray looks ahead to Senior Cup quarter-final clash against Newcastle Blue Star

By Brian Bennett
Published 18th Nov 2024, 10:27 GMT
Ashington manager Nick Gray. Picture: Ian BrodieAshington manager Nick Gray. Picture: Ian Brodie
Ashington manager Nick Gray. Picture: Ian Brodie
Ashington manager Nick Gray says supporters are in for a ‘test of nerves’ when his side face Newcastle Blue Star on Tuesday (November 19).

The two teams clash in the quarter-final of the Newcastle Flooring Northumberland Senior Cup at Woodhorn Lane – a tournament close to Gray’s heart.

“It’s a great cup competition,” he said. “I’ve been lucky enough to have won it before and been involved in three finals, and what makes it even more special is that the showpiece is held at Newcastle United’s St James Park, which is great for the players as well as the fans.

“Newcastle Blue Star are having a good season and I know that they will also be up for the game.

“They include a few of my ex-players in their squad in Chris Reid, Liam Henderson and goalkeeper Dan Lister, and I reckon for supporters it’ll be a test of nerves”

He continued: “We’re on home territory and I’d like to think we’ll go into the clash with confidence and give our all to try and progress into the last four.

“The league is our bread and butter – however supporters like cup competitions. We may be in the Northern Premier League East Division, which is one above Blue Star, but that will mean nothing on the night as we know it’s going to be a tough game.”

He went on: “The game should attract a big crowd and our fans can help us.

“They’ve been great since I came – attendances have been excellent – and they are backing us because they are seeing the effort the lads are putting in.”

Kick-off is 7.30pm.

