Ashington manager Nick Gray blasts players after defeat at Bridlington Town

Ashington were beaten by The Seasiders at the weekend. Picture: TCF Photography

Ashington manager Nick Gray was furious after three defensive blunders inside the first half hour gifted Bridlington Town three goals and left Ashington with a mountain to climb on Saturday.

He said: “I’m really disappointed for the travelling fans and we are really disappointed as a group.

“People have got to stand up and be counted – you can’t just turn it on like a tap. It was a game where there were points available for us today and we didn’t take them, but if you give teams three goal starts at this level you don’t deserve anything.

“If you look at the three goals we conceded, for the first, we lose the ball from our corner and they go up field and force a corner themselves.

“The second was one long ball which we couldn’t deal with, and for the third it was our throw-in and we’ve given it away in the final third and when they break, their lad is standing unmarked to score.”

He continued: “At half time I said to the players that there were still points in the game for us, but there’s no point in me saying it and believing it – they had got to do it themselves.

“We got a great start to the second half when we pulled a goal back and I was hoping we were going to kick on but it didn’t materialise.”

He added: “I don’t know whether the upcoming semi-final in the Newcastle Flooring Northumberland Senior Cup against Morpeth on Tuesday was on the players’ minds and they didn’t want to get injured, but the most important game for me was today – not Tuesday.

“I just thought we let ourselves down; the club down and the supporters down.”

The Colliers pressed the self-destruct button in the 11th minute when the unmarked Dan Hartley smashed the ball home at the far post.

Barely two minutes later, The Seasiders doubled their lead following a simple route one move.

Goalkeeper Jack Hall’s clearance bisected the Ashington defence and allowed Josh Barratt the opportunity to lob the ball over Ryan Catterick and into the net.

The visitors were shell shocked but eventually settled down and had their first opportunity when Josh Gilchrist struck a free kick narrowly wide.

Midway through the half, the Colliers missed a glorious chance to reduce the deficit when Kyle Errington crossed from the right but Ben Sampson placed his header wide.

On the half hour, the home side added a third. They took advantage after Ashington had given the ball away from a throw-in and, after making progress down the left, when it was played across the area, Sam Leverett was allowed acres of space to place his effort wide of Catterick.

Ashington pulled a goal back through Sampson early in the second half and saw an effort by Errington finger-tipped onto the bar by Hall, but that was as good as it got for them.

On Saturday (March 1), Ashington are at home to North Ferriby. The club is taking the opportunity to say thank you to all of the community groups and volunteers who make our area special by offering complimentary tickets to the game.

People who run or volunteer with an organisation can fill in a form to claim tickets at: https://forms.gle/KxnhyQVmv61FdSUZ8