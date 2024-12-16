Ashington manager Nick Gray blasts 'certain personnel' for a lack of effort

Nick Gray was angry after his team let a 2-1 lead slip against 10-men Carlton Town. Picture: Ian Brodie

Ashington manager Nick Gray pulled no punches on Saturday after his side had allowed 10-man Carlton Town to bundle in an equaliser as the teams played out a 2-2 draw at Woodhorn Lane.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gray’s outfit are in the bottom four of the Pitching In Northern Premier League East Division and points are precious. However after going behind to a wonder goal by Lawrence Stewart Gorman, the Colliers turned the game on its head when Josh Gilchrist netted with a penalty and Michael Ndiweni scored a delightful second, whilst the visitors had Oliver Clark red carded.

But even down to 10 men, The Millers came out on top in the second period, with Gray furious his side had failed to see the game out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “At half time we were 2-1 up and had the ascendancy, and I told the players not to do certain things yet Carlton – with 10 men – were the better team second half and credit to them.

“When a team goes down to 10 men after 35 minutes and you get your noses in front, you’ve got to be taking three points – nothing else is acceptable on my terms.”

The boss was also left frustrated by a lack of effort by ‘certain personnel’.

“I’m disappointed because you can’t win games of football if only half of the team puts the effort in,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whilst it was great to see Karl Ross return to the side following injury – and he tired, which was understandable – I think some players need to look at Craig Spooner as an example for his work ethic because if we had the effort all over the park we wouldn’t be where we are at the wrong end of the table.

“There are things which have got to change because if they don’t, then we will be in this battle all season – and I don’t want that to be the case.

“One thing I am with players, whether they like it or not, is that I’ll be brutally honest with them, and certain personnel have got to do more in games.”

He added: “We’ve got to do better to win games of football.”