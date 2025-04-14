Ashington manager left frustrated by his side's Jekyll and Hyde performances after defeat

Ashington lost a scrappy match against Garforth Town. Picture: Ian Brodie

Ashington face a nail-biting end to the season following their defeat against Garforth Town at Woodhorn Lane on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With relegation confirmed for Sheffield FC, Sherwood Colliery and Liversedge, the final place appears as if it will go to the wire with three games remaining.

The Colliers are only two points above the drop zone and face a massive run-in, with two games over the Easter weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An error five minutes into the second half by goalkeeper Ryan Catterick resulted in the only goal as he fumbled the ball over the line following a corner on the right.

But it was Catterick who prevented his side from going behind in only the second minute as Garforth made an impressive start. Nash Connolly seemed a certain scorer until his effort was clutched by the custodian.

Overall though, the game was disappointing as a spectacle with chances few and far between.

Josh Gilchrist – Ashington’s matchwinner at Liversedge – stabbed wide of the post then Craig Spooner struck a free-kick from 25 yards which was straight at keeper Harry Flatters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors almost took the lead in unusual circumstances midway through the half. With Garforth in possession, the ball struck referee Kieran Downey and the official blew his whistle to stop play. It restarted with a drop ball to the visitors and Jay Davis lobbed just over from distance.

Similarly, in the closing minutes of the half, Liam Henderson went close at the other end with an audacious effort from 35 yards which dipped narrowly over the bar.

Three minutes after taking the lead, The Miners were reduced to 10 men when defender Harry Viggars saw red following an off-the-ball incident just outside the Garforth penalty area.

Whilst Ashington struggled in the final third, they also failed to take advantage of their numerical advantage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They showed a couple of glimpses of link-up play which ended with Spooner then Henderson firing wide.

In the closing stages, substitute Ryan Donaldson had a 20-yarder parried by Flatters, then Ryan Wombwell clipped an effort wide, but in truth the Colliers – who went into the game looking for a third win on the bounce – could have played until midnight and still not scored.

Manager Nick Gray was frustrated after the match. He said: “We don’t know what we are going to get from the players and as a result we are getting Jekyll and Hyde performances.

“We seem as if we are going to turn the corner then we start to go back. Today there was nothing in the game and I didn’t think either team deserved to win it and it’s a hard one to take.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ryan has made a mistake and held his hand up, but to be fair to Ryan he has done smashing for us since we signed him. However, I thought there were only about three or four players who did their jobs for us today – and you cannot win games of football with that. You’ve got to take responsibility yourself and I think that’s where the game is going a little bit.

“People always look to blame someone else, but you’ve got to look in the mirror first.”

Ashington are away to Sheffield on Good Friday (2pm kick-off) then host Heaton Stannington on Easter Monday (midday kick-off).