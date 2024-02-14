Ashington manager left disappointed after Tuesday night's draw at home

Defender Darren Lough is congratulated by Connor Thomson after scoring the equaliser. Picture: Ian Brodie

Credit to groundsman Scott Robson for ensuring that the clash went ahead following the heavy rain, but what unfolded was a tough battle on a stamina-sapping pitch with the visitors ending the contest with 10 men after Alex O’Connor had been red carded in time added on near the end.

Manager Ian Skinner said after the game: “I’m probably slightly disappointed with just a point because of some of the chances that we created plus the amount of possession we had in and around their box second half, but we haven’t been able to score that elusive winner.”

He added: “Stocksbridge have dug in and they’ll go back home tonight having come up here on a Tuesday and been pleased with a point after the work they put in to get one.”

In the first half, there was little to enthuse about, with chances at a premium.

Indeed, it was the 20th minute before there was a threat on goal. The home side moved the ball across from left to right but Andrew Cartwright’s shot was blocked.

Seven minutes later Stocksbridge went ahead with a scrappy goal.

Home keeper Ross Coombe dived low to his right to deny Kurtis Turner but from the rebound, Jack Watson bundled the ball over the line.

Ashington retaliated with Cartwright finding Ben Sampson, who fired wide, then a drive by Connor Thomson was tipped away by keeper Harry Garman.

The Colliers showed more urgency after the break and in the 65th minute, superb combination play led to an equaliser from Lough.

Gary Ormston and Craig Spooner linked in midfield before the latter played the ball through for Wilson Kneeshaw, whose pace took him to the by-line and when he crossed, Lough was on hand to slide home.

Ashington went all out for a winner. In the 72nd minute, Cartwright, Sampson and Ross combined but Ross’s cross to the near post was intercepted by Garman.