Ashington manager Ian Skinner lays into team after disappointing result at home

Ashington FC's Nathan Buddle wins a header in the game against Consett. Picture: Ian Brodie

The Colliers – fresh from picking up their first win of the season following a 2-1 result over Stocksbridge 48 hours earlier – had plenty of possession but gave a poor and uninspiring display in front of a crowd of just under 700.

The home side had the first chance of the game when Oli Thompson and Craig Spooner worked a swift one-two which ended with the former’s shot being turned away by James Anderson.

But in the ninth minute, the home side pressed the self-destruct button and consequently found themselves a goal behind.

Playing out from the back, they lost possession. The ball found Shaw, who burst inside the penalty area before making no mistake with a drive which screamed past Karl Dryden.

Ben Sampson blazed wide and a cross by Thompson was cleared by Calvin Smith with Charlie Exley ready to pounce, but generally Ashington were causing their own problems and on occasions their passing was sub-standard.

Wilson Kneeshaw and Dan Maguire combined to set up Sampson whose effort was deflected for a corner and in the dying minutes of the half, Maguire turned on a sixpence and directed a left footer which flashed narrowly over.

Early in the second period, Spooner had a shot blocked by former Collier Ryan McKinnon, then at the other end Zak Atkinson released Jack Gibbons down the right, but the number seven hit the side netting.

In the 56th minute, the Steelmen added a second on the break when the ball was launched into the Ashington half. After beating Darren Lough in the air, Fenwick put himself through with a clear run on goal and applied a cool finish past Dryden.

Spooner threatened on a couple of occasions then Thompson and Karl Ross had efforts blocked by a Consett defence who defended manfully.

Inside the final 10 minutes, Spooner provided a great cross from the left but substitute Mason Hardy headed well wide then play switched, with Shaw driving wide of the far post.

With time running out, a shot by Thompson was snuffed out before Nathan Buddle’s pass found Hardy, whose drive struck the outside of the post.

Afterwards, Ian Skinner issued a no-nonsense message to his squad when he said: “Our performance today was nowhere near good enough – and I’ll not tolerate many more like that.

“People might read that and think that it is harsh given that we probably dominated the ball – but I just thought that in a nutshell we’ve played 97 minutes and haven’t had a shot on target.

“What we saw today was a Consett team who threw their bodies in the way and made it so difficult for us to score – then if you flip that over at the two goals which we have conceded, they are really, really soft. That’s already a catalogue of goals so far against us this season which are really soft and we need to work harder without the ball.

“I’m frustrated, disappointed and annoyed. We could have played until training on Thursday night and not scored.”