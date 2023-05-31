Despite his team being new to the league, Colliers boss Ian Skinner is aiming for a play-off place next season. Picture: Ian Brodie

Speaking on the North East Non-League Show with James Raine last week, the Ashington boss said that the Woodhorn Lane-based club were not merely going to make the numbers up in the NPL – and even talked about them trying to ‘sneak’ into a play-off position come the end of the season.

Skinner said: “We are not going into the next league above (NPL) to make the numbers up.

“I am talking about play-offs if I can, or certainly when we get to the business end of the season making sure we are in with a shout of potentially getting into the play-offs, or at least giving ourselves a chance to see if we can sneak into them.

“Will that be easy? No.

“It’ll be a real tough test because you will have five, six, seven or eight very, very strong, dominant clubs in the league next year.

“However, I believe if we can put the squad together with the right make-up that we are looking for, then on our day we will be able to give people a game and be competitive, and come the latter part of the stages to be in with a shout of maybe trying to sneak into a play-off spot – and sneak in would probably be the right words.”