Ashington manager hails 'great week' after three wins in a row

Ashington manager Nick Gray wore a broad smile on Saturday tea time after his side had won their third consecutive game in the space of eight days.

Silsden were the latest outfit to taste defeat against a rejuvenated Colliers side following in the footsteps of Ossett United and Hallam – all three results by 2-1 margins – and Gray said afterwards: “It’s been a great week for us.

“Did we deserve nine points after winning all three games? Well I think we earned our luck a bit. Today first half I thought we looked a bit flat and lethargic, but there was nothing much in the game.

“Second half we started slightly better to be fair and it was a killer punch when they (Silsden) scored. There was a lot of time left and you just think about freshening things up a bit, which we did, and also changing the shape and I always thought there was going to be a goal in it for us if I’m being honest.”

He continued: “We kept on plugging away and took risks to get back into the game and after we got the equaliser, I thought there was only going to be one team who were going to try and win it.

“It was an excellent ball in by Liam Noble for Liam Henderson who showed great technique for his goal, which levelled things up, and what a superb finish by Craig Spooner for the winner, after important flick-ons by Ethan Bewley and Henderson.

“Listen do I feel for them (Silsden) a bit? Possibly - and when I say that it’s because they were ahead for a long time but there have been times when we’ve deserved more out of games and no-one feels sorry for us!

“There are still things to work on and which we can improve on, however nine points in a week is a fantastic return.”

Ashington moved into 10th spot after Saturday’s win but Gray added cautiously: “When every team has played ten games that’s when I judge.

“We are ahead of some teams on matches and we’ve got to do better in the next three quarters of the season. However, we are going in the right direction and that’s all we can ask from the lads.

“It’s a long season and for me there’s not a lot of difference in the teams. Silsden have come to us today and they are a decent side – as were Hallam and Ossett United – and we know how tough the games will be in the reverse fixtures.”

Liam Henderson, who has scored twice in Ashington’s last three matches after coming off the bench, said: “It was a tough start to the season in terms of the team as well as for me personally.

“Obviously, I’m delighted with two goals in three games. It’s alright on a personal level, but more importantly as a team and we have picked up some points so things look a little bit rosier. However, it’s about being consistent. Consistency in this league will get you far.”

The 35-year-old added: “I’m being kept out of the team by Josh Gilchrist, who has been absolutely fantastic. For a little lad he is causing issues and problems for the opposition.

“He’s scoring goals and getting his rewards and as long as the team are winning that’s what it’s all about. I’m at an age now where it’s not about me from a personal level – it’s about the team. If I can come on and affect games – which I hope I have done today – or gee the lads up, or just be there to give advice then I’m happy to do that.”

Henderson described his goal: “The way I have been playing, nine times out of ten I would have probably missed!” he joked.

“However, it was a great ball in by Liam Noble. Scott Lowery was in front of me so I gave him a shout – he listened – and I scored and long may it continue.”

Craig Spooner has scored some cracking goals over the past few weeks – and the midfielder admitted at the weekend that he believes he has found a bit of form.

The 26-year-old has netted three times in the last four games, his last effort being the winner in Saturday’s match against Silsden and he said: “It’s been a good couple of weeks for me. If I’m honest, the goal last Tuesday against Hallam was a bit of a shank but the one today and the other against Matlock Town were good goals. I just think we are starting to click a bit as a team and get good wins on the table.”

He continued: “Playing up top with Josh Gilchrist has been good for me. I’ve got a bit of a role where I can drop in and run in behind, which I think benefits me and the team. I also believe that I’ve just started to find a bit of form and confidence and now I want to kick on.”

Spooner – who is based in Cramlington – was delighted to grab the winner in the 91st minute on Saturday, saying: “Ethan Bewley headed the ball on then Liam Henderson has knocked it down to me on the edge of the box.

“I was confident to have a go – whereas a few weeks ago I wouldn’t have done that and instead would have tried to take the ball down and play. However, because of the way things are going at the minute I thought to myself ‘just hit it’ - and it came off! To be fair, I thought the ‘keeper was going to save it because I didn’t get the best connection on it but when you’re luck is going your way, it works.”

Ashington-born Spooner says he thinks there is more cohesion in the team: “After going 1-0 down today, thankfully we went on to get the three points,” he added.

“We’ve done well with three wins in a week and the team are starting to gel together. We are on a bit of a run, which is brilliant and hopefully we can keep that going.”

Ashington make the journey to face Bradford Park Avenue this evening (Tuesday) and Gray added: “We’ve got a difficult period coming up where we play five out of the next six games away from home, including the Northumberland Senior Cup match against Newcastle University.

“However, you’ve got to enjoy the moment and still be hungry to improve and move onto the next game and we’ll go in with confidence on Tuesday against the league leaders (Bradford Park Avenue).

“It has taken us a little while, but the season starts now and we’ve got to keep improving, learn from things which we can do better but enjoy it. As I’ve mentioned before, a week is a long time in football.”