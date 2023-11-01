News you can trust since 1854
Ashington make it back-to-back wins in the league with 2-1 victory against Pontefract Collieries

A tweak in formation led to two quickfire second-half goals from Craig Spooner and Wilson Kneeshaw which paved the way for Ashington to make it back-to-back wins in the Northern Premier League’s East Division as they defeated Pontefract Collieries 2-1 on Saturday.
By Brian Bennett
Published 1st Nov 2023, 16:15 GMT- 2 min read
The Ashington players take part in the minute's applause for Sir Bobby Charlton before kick-off. Picture: Ian BrodieThe Ashington players take part in the minute's applause for Sir Bobby Charlton before kick-off. Picture: Ian Brodie
The Ashington players take part in the minute's applause for Sir Bobby Charlton before kick-off. Picture: Ian Brodie

On a day when supporters inside Woodhorn Lane paid tribute to the late Sir Bobby Charlton with a minute’s applause before kick-off, the Colliers wore a change kit of red shirts, white shorts and black socks in honour of the Ashington-born legend.

The last time Ashington played Pontefract – 10 years ago – the Wansbeck side recorded a history-making 9-0 victory, but on Saturday, there was never going to be a repeat, especially as the West Yorkshire-based outfit sat in a play-off place in the division.

And for the opening 20 minutes it was plain to see why as they looked a well-drilled outfit with their number seven, Louie Chorlton, prominent down the right flank.

Yet in a half of few chances, it was the home side that had the majority

In the third minute a ball down the left by Darren Lough released Kneeshaw, but when he crossed, there was no-one in the middle.

Similarly, Jordan Summerly found Oli Thompson, but he pulled the ball back too much and the opportunity went begging.

Before half time, Thompson seized on a loose ball and attempted to lob Lloyd Allinson, but didn’t get sufficient height on the effort.

The best opening came only minutes from the break when Chorlton went through with only Karl Dryden to beat, but shot straight at him.

Ashington then had to make an enforced change when skipper Nathan Buddle was forced off through injury and was replaced by Ben Williams.

At the start of the second period, Frankie Sinfield fired an early warning when he curled a shot just wide of the post before Ashington – after making one or two positional changes – took a stranglehold on the contest with Spooner and Kneeshaw both on target within a three-minute period either side of the hour mark.

In the 90th minute, Adam Haw finished with a superb half volley for Pontefract’s goal.

