Ashington lose to league leaders Cleethorpes

Ryan Catterick made some good saves against Cleethorpes, but was still beaten three times. Picture: Ian Brodie

Ashington turned in another decent performance despite defeat against league leaders Cleethorpes Town on Saturday – but as they sit just above the bottom four, results remain the be all and end all for the Wansbeck outfit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Colliers made a bright start at the Myenergi Stadium and after Jamie Holmes had fired over, they forged ahead in the 10th minute with a well-crafted goal.

Holmes played a lovely weighted ball across the area which was lashed home by Craig Spooner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home striker Joshua Walker – who was to become Ashington’s nemesis – stroked past the post before keeper Ryan Catterick pushed an effort on the half volley from Nicholas Walker wide.

In the 25th minute the ball somehow stayed out of the Ashington net after an almighty scramble but within a minute, Cleethorpes got back on terms.

Catterick made a brilliant stop to deny Callum Foster, but Joshua Walker was first to react to the loose ball and hammered it home.

Ashington responded with a move down the right which ended with Josh Gilchrist cutting inside, but his shot hit the side netting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five minutes before the interval Cleethorpes edged in front as they profited from Ashington’s benevolence.

The visitors lost possession from a throw-in inside the Cleethorpes half, and within seconds, after the ball had been played in to Joshua Walker, the centre forward stroked a left foot effort wide of Catterick and inside the upright.

It could have got worse for the Colliers as right on the half-time whistle, Scott Lowery cleared a shot from Nicholas Walker off the line.

The second half was a non-entity.

Holmes and Karl Ross struck efforts wide but in the 77th minute Curtis Bateson killed the game off with a third for his side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allowed space down the left, he cut inside before curling a low right footer past Catterick which went in off the post.

Ashington manager Nick Gray remained upbeat despite the defeat.

He said: “We were in the game today and the players gave a lot of effort – but we cannot keep saying that.

“All that matters now is getting points on the table and realising where we are in the league, what we have got to do and what we need to do. I’m confident we will get there.”