Ashington lose to 10 men of Liversedge in last away game of the season

Ashington couldn't break down the 10 men of Liversedge. Picture: Ian Brodie

The Wansbeck outfit now occupy 14th place in the Pitching In Northern Premier League’s East Division where they will finish the season – even if they get back to winning ways in their final league game of the campaign against North Ferriby at Woodhorn Lane on Saturday (April 27).

However, for some strange reason – other than the opening half hour against Hebburn Town last Thursday – recent displays have been poor and Saturday’s reverse against Liversedge – in front of a terrific following from their supporters – fell into the same category.

In Cleckheaton, they had a great opportunity to go on and win the game as, with half time looming and the scores locked at 0-0, the home side were reduced to 10 men after defender Dan Hartley was sent off.

The Colliers suffered a blow before kick-off when striker Connor Thomson pulled up in the warm-up with James McGeorge stepping into the breach.

The first semblance of a chance came on the quarter hour when Wilson Kneeshaw dribbled across the area but saw his shot blocked, then at the other end, Jack Dyche had an effort deflected behind for a corner.

That was the goalmouth action in a nutshell for the half, but in the fourth minute of time added on, Hartley saw red following an off-the-ball incident with Mason Hardy.

Six minutes into the second half, keeper Karl Dryden clattered into substitute Eddie Church inside the area. Referee Matthew Langdon awarded a penalty and Alfie Raw sent Dryden the wrong way.

Ashington struggled to make the extra man count but just past the hour mark, a 20-yarder by Cam Gascoigne was held by keeper Jordan Porter then Paul Van-Zandvliet shot across the face of the goal.

A massive turning point arrived in the 71st minute when Liversedge added a second after catching Ashington out on the break.

Kwame Boateng cut inside two defenders from the right before firing an unstoppable shot into the far corner of the net.

Two minutes later, Kneeshaw intercepted a back pass and clipped a shot past the advancing Porter, but it rolled agonisingly wide of the post.

Will Constantin smashed an effort narrowly wide then in the 87th minute, skipper Karl Ross reached the by-line. He pulled the ball back where Gascoigne’s drive was deflected behind and from the corner a header by substitute Gary Ormston thudded against the bar and was cleared.

Speaking after the game, manager Ian Skinner said: “Second half we have a numerical advantage but playing against 10 men can be dangerous.

“Physiologically they know they have to work as hard as they possibly can because they are a man light, and physiologically we maybe sometimes think we have got an extra player so we might not need to work as hard – and to me that was evident in the second half.